Silver forecast: To $30 in 12 months

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Goldman Sachs forecast. I posted earlier on their gold forecast: 

For silver, $30 is their updated forecast, from previous $22 forecast.

Citing:

  • more downside expected in US real interest rates
  • "Combined with a record level of debt accumulation by the US government, real concerns around the longevity of the US dollar as a reserve currency have started to emerge"
  • Pandemic measures taken for the economy will lead to a significant rise in debt in the future, which in turn will lead to policymakers allowing inflation to rise, boosting precious metal prices

