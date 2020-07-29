Silver forecast: To $30 in 12 months
Goldman Sachs forecast. I posted earlier on their gold forecast:
For silver, $30 is their updated forecast, from previous $22 forecast.
Citing:
- more downside expected in US real interest rates
- "Combined with a record level of debt accumulation by the US government, real concerns around the longevity of the US dollar as a reserve currency have started to emerge"
- Pandemic measures taken for the economy will lead to a significant rise in debt in the future, which in turn will lead to policymakers allowing inflation to rise, boosting precious metal prices