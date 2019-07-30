SimpleFX August $500 cashback - trade with 20% lower spread

What's coming up in August





This August will be the best month for trading crypto, stock, forex, and commodities. There's so much going on and so many markets are on the edge of a trend change. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are on the rise again. Gold is trending up and even silver may be on the brink of a breakout.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are on the rise again. Gold is trending up and even silver may be on the brink of a breakout. At the same time, the global stock may be approaching a turning point as there are more and more signs about slow down or even a recession lurking.

Global investment banks are downgrading the forecast for stock and there have been some gloomy macroeconomic data published.

This also means very interesting times for crude oil prices, where the volatility of the price depends on both the future of global economic growth (where uncertainty would drive the prices down with concerns about the demand) as well as political tensions in the Middle East (where uncertainty would create a downtrend pressure with worries about the future supply).

For CFD traders this means great times for making a profit.

While it's difficult to predict the trends in August, one thing is for sure - volatility will be high across multiple asset classes.

Making the most of every trading opportunity

When margin trading you can benefit from the prices going up or down, which is going to be essential in August as all the instruments are entering a breaking point.

At the end of July Bitcoin has dropped significantly after it's impressive rally from $4,000 in April to heights of almost $14,000 in late June. These price levels have not been seen since the very early 2018. Altcoins followed the apex cryptocurrency. Ethereum went above $360 on June 26 but soon started to decline rapidly.

Anything is possible in the coming month of August. Some coins may drop heavily but it is equally possible they will fly up to unseen heights. This extreme cryptocurrency volatility can be easily coined to a profit. Especially, if you can trade with leverage.

Brokers such as SimpleFX offer an up to 5x effective leverage when trading Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple or other cryptocurrencies. This feature removes yet another barrier that many beginner traders have.

Since when seeing an opportunity to profit you can open a much bigger order than your account deposit.

Let's say you have $100 and see Bitcoin climbing rapidly as it took place on July 18, when BTCUSD surged almost 10% in 30 minutes. You can open a roughly $500 worth position and earn five times more.

The good thing about margin trading with apps like SimpleFX is that the upside of your trade is unlimited as Bitcoin can explode at any moment, while the downside is capped by the funds you have on your prepaid account at the moment.

Throughout the month SimpleFX will offer a 20% lower spread.

Make a guess and win Bitcoins

This article was submitted by SimpleFX.