SimpleFX introduces new payment methods for Latin American countries





With over 200,000 users worldwide, SimpleFX continues to expand its global reach. To stimulate cryptocurrency adoption and accessibility, the SimpleFX Webtrader platform just made it easier for users to fund their accounts by adding exciting payment features.





New Online/Offline Payments in Brazil

Brazilians make up the largest portion of the crypto market in Latin America.SimpleFX made account funding faster and hassle-free for our Brazilian crypto traders with new payment schemes via Boleto and Loterias Caixa.

Boleto Bancário is a widely known payment solution in Brazil and is popular among enterprises for payment transactions. It is safe and secure and is regulated by the Central Bank of Brazil. Payment is done by using boleto or tickets. Upon checkout on the SimpleFX platform, users will receive a boleto or ticket, which can be paid online (via Internet or mobile banking or via ATMs) or offline (via any bank branch or other authorized Boleto partners). This payment method is particularly convenient for those users without a bank account.

SimpleFX has also partnered with Loterias Caixa, an online lottery under the third largest bank in Brazil, Caixa. Payment via Loterias Caixa is secure and straightforward. After confirming your payment order on the SimpleFX platform, you will get a voucher with the transaction details. Just present the voucher to any Loterias Caixa shops and make your payment there. Fast and simple.

Payment through bank transfers are also possible for Banco Safra, Banrisul, Banco do Brasil, Bradesco, Caixa, Itau, Santander account holders.





Payment Upgrades for Spanish-Speaking Countries

Widening the scope of the crypto market,SimpleFX has reached boundaries to provide financial success in the field of crypto margin trading. The goal is to boost profit whenever you can with the funds that you have.

Users from Mexico can easily deposit funds using major credit cards such as Visa, MasterCard and American Express. Same-day payments are also provided by SPEI, an electronic funds payment provider under Banco de México. Those without bank accounts can simply make payments using OXXO by generating an OXXO voucher and paying at any of the 13,000 OXXO convenience stores nationwide.

Traders in Chile can make a quick deposit using WebPay Plus, a trusted payment provider where users can perform online payments using their MasterCard, Visa, Red Compra, Magna and Diners Club credit cards.

Colombian SimpleFX users who prefer offline cash payment can checkout using Efecty. The process is very simple. Just choose Efecty as payment method on the SimpleFX platform, print the voucher after checkout, and pay the amount at any of the 8000 Efecty locations in the country. Payments are also available via bank transfers.

Secure online checkouts for traders in Peru can be made via bank transfers through BCP, Caja Arequipa and other major and municipal banks around the country. Users can also enjoy hassle-free deposit payments via Western Union, one of the leading payment providers in the world.

SimpleFX has also partnered with Red Pagos in Uruguay and Pago Express in Paraguayto ensure fast and secure funding payments to its traders. Additional payment features are coming to Argentina soon!



