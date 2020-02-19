SimpleFX March $500 cashback - Trade with 20% lower spread!

An offer not to be missed for the month of March



March is a great time to start the spring season off right. With so many markets changing like the season, this is a can't miss opportunity. Spring into action with SimpleFX's offer on lower spreads for all the transactions in March.

With cryptocurrencies once again dominating the market, the global stock market is showing no signs of slowing down. With the global trends on the rise, this only means for even better times ahead for cryptocurrency traders. This means this is the right circumstance for opportunities to arise for traders looking to get some 'skin' into the trading game.

March represents the time of the year where the flowers begin to bloom. The time of the year the weather begins to get warmer and animals come out more. It's also the time for traders to finally shed their 'skin' from winter and enter a new season with freshness for their trades.

For traders, this is the time to make profits while the market is on the rise.

Even more so, trading with the push of a button on your smartphone is something many traders prefer especially if they don't like the nuts and bolts of the trading world.

The app that works best for your needs in security and simplicity is SimpleFX. Using the SimpleFX WebTrader gives you the best experience for trading on a mobile app.

Come during March when its great time to trade as SimpleFX will offer a 20% lower spread (here are the T&C). To add icing to the cake, the money you save will go back to YOUR SimpleFX account as a cashback.

Make sure your account is funded and ready to go before the 1st of March.

Check out if you have any live account active and remember to spread the word using the new March cashback Promo banners in the Unilink.io affiliate panel.





