Sinema may block any tax increases in US reconciliation package - report

The Arizona Democrat has told lobbyists that she is opposed to any increase in those rates, according to a person familiar with her remarks, but her stance is now pushing Democrats to more seriously plan for a bill that doesn't include those major revenue increases. Other planks of President Biden's tax agenda, including tightening the net on U.S. companies' foreign earnings and enhancing tax enforcement by the Internal Revenue Service, are still on the table, according to one of the people familiar with the matter.

