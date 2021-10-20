Sinema may block any tax increases in US reconciliation package - report
Suddenly reconciliation on thin ice
Corporations and high-income earning Americans might not be getting a tax increase, according to the WSJ, as Senator Sinema pushes back.
The Arizona Democrat has told lobbyists that she is opposed to any increase in those rates, according to a person familiar with her remarks, but her stance is now pushing Democrats to more seriously plan for a bill that doesn't include those major revenue increases. Other planks of President Biden's tax agenda, including tightening the net on U.S. companies' foreign earnings and enhancing tax enforcement by the Internal Revenue Service, are still on the table, according to one of the people familiar with the matter.
Democrats are trying to agree on a framework for a deal before the end of the week.
With this and the Manchin news, it's looking tough. Then again, it's always toughest at the end.