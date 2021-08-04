Singapore Airlines is recovering its planes from storage, returning them to Singapore

The airline has not announced an intended date to return the planes to service, but have begun maintenance and refitting.

The airline says its monitoring demand closely, and it aims to resume flights to at least 50 per cent of its previous destinations by September.





Jet fuel demand is on the rise as travel picks up, a sup[portive factor for oil.





Here's an awesome video of a SG Airlines plane leaving the storage facility in Alice Springs, central Australia (wear a mask while watching!). Asia Pacific Aircraft Storage (APAS) also stores planes for Cathay Pacific, Fiji Airways and Philippines carrier Cebu Pacific.















