Singapore and Malaysia to open for business travel between the two

This was in the works, accelerated from late June and is set to begin

to allow cross border movement

daily commuting proposal

Its not quite inked in yet but appears close to being implemented.





---

Background - referred to as a green lane

to allow some cross-border travel between the two neighbours

Reciprocal Green Lane

cross-border travel for essential business and official purposes

there are a set of Covid-19 prevention and public health measures which must be adhered to

will allow Singapore and Malaysia residents who hold long-term immigration passes for business and work purposes in the other country to periodically travel







