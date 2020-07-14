Singapore and Malaysia to open for business travel between the two

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This was in the works, accelerated from late June and is set to begin

  • to allow cross border movement
  • daily commuting proposal
Its not quite inked in yet but appears close to being implemented. 

---
Background - referred to as a green lane
  • to allow some cross-border travel between the two neighbours
  • Reciprocal Green Lane
  • cross-border travel for essential business and official purposes
  • there are a set of Covid-19 prevention and public health measures which must be adhered to
  • will allow Singapore and Malaysia residents who hold long-term immigration passes for business and work purposes in the other country to periodically travel


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose