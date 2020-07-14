Singapore and Malaysia to open for business travel between the two
This was in the works, accelerated from late June and is set to begin
- to allow cross border movement
- daily commuting proposal
Its not quite inked in yet but appears close to being implemented.
---
Background - referred to as a green lane
- to allow some cross-border travel between the two neighbours
- Reciprocal Green Lane
- cross-border travel for essential business and official purposes
- there are a set of Covid-19 prevention and public health measures which must be adhered to
- will allow Singapore and Malaysia residents who hold long-term immigration passes for business and work purposes in the other country to periodically travel