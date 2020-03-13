Singapore announces extension of travel restrictions to some European countries

Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Friday March 13 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday March 11 at the 10am NY cut
-
Forex option expiries for today, Tuesday 10 March 2020 at the 10 am NY cut
-
FX options for expiry at the 10am NY cut on Monday 9 March 2020
-
FX option expiries for Thursday March 5 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
BOJ offers to buy ¥200 billion of 5 to 10-year bonds in unscheduled operation
-
Japan's MoF, FSA and BOJ will hold a 3 way meeting today
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0033
-
BOJ unscheduled injection of liquidity, to buy 500bn yen of repos
-
Goldman Sachs expect the Federal Reserve to cut 100bp on March 18