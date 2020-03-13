Singapore announces extension of travel restrictions to some European countries

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Italy, France, Spain and Germany are on the list

Singapore will now be denying entry or transit from travelers who have been in the European countries listed within the last 14 days - effective from Monday. This will just add more strain to global travel and international businesses at the moment.
