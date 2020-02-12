Singapore budget due on February 18 - A big package of measures to cushion coronavirus hit expected

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Some analysts are expecting the budget to show the biggest deficit in over a decade.

  • Economists at Citi and Maybank expect a virus relief package of at least S$700 million
Singapore's biggest bank DBS predicts a deficit of S$7.9 billion, the highest since at least 2005.
  • "The latest coronavirus outbreak has thrown a spanner in the works
  • Couple that with an impending general election and the massive accrued surpluses, expectation for the budget is naturally high."

Some analysts are expecting the budget to show the biggest deficit in over a decade.
Looks like a few droplets yeah

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose