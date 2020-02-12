Singapore budget due on February 18 - A big package of measures to cushion coronavirus hit expected

Some analysts are expecting the budget to show the biggest deficit in over a decade.

Economists at Citi and Maybank expect a virus relief package of at least S$700 million

Singapore's biggest bank DBS predicts a deficit of S$7.9 billion, the highest since at least 2005.

"The latest coronavirus outbreak has thrown a spanner in the works

Couple that with an impending general election and the massive accrued surpluses, expectation for the budget is naturally high."









