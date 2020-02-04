Singapore confirms six more cases of the new coronavirus, total tally now at 24

The tally is just behind Thailand for overseas cases, which has 25 reported cases

Virus
Singapore also confirms its first local transmission of the virus but the health ministry reaffirms that there is no evidence yet of widespread transmission within the country.

Thailand had earlier confirmed six new cases as well, bringing their total tally to 25 cases - with four of the six new cases being Thai nationals, being a couple who had visited Japan and two drivers who had picked up Chinese passengers in Thailand.
