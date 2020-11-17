Singapore data earlier, headline NODX down 5.3% m/m

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

October Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) data from Singapore 

-5.3% m/m and -3.1% y/y
  • expected were +2.7% m/m and +5.1% y/y, so a big miss
  • priors -11.4%, +5.8% respectively
The second consecutive m/m fall. The second wave impact is weighing on SG exports.

NODX:
  • -28% m/m to Europe
  • +16% m/m to the US though
Total exports fell by 8.6% in October y/y
  • prior -2.1%
Total imports -9.3% y/y
  • prior -1.6%
The SGD has slipped a little since the data:
October Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) data from Singapore 


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose