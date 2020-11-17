Singapore data earlier, headline NODX down 5.3% m/m

October Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) data from Singapore

-5.3% m/m and -3.1% y/y

expected were +2.7% m/m and +5.1% y/y, so a big miss

priors -11.4%, +5.8% respectively

The second consecutive m/m fall. The second wave impact is weighing on SG exports.





NODX:

-28% m/m to Europe

+16% m/m to the US though

Total exports fell by 8.6% in October y/y prior -2.1% Total imports -9.3% y/y prior -1.6% The SGD has slipped a little since the data:











