Singapore data: exports +3.7% m/m in July (expected +2.7%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Singapore NODX

Non-oil domestic exports +3.7 pct m/m seasonally adjusted (vs. Reuters poll +2.7 pct)
  • -7.8% the previous month
  • -11.2 pct y/y (Reuters poll -15.2 pct)

More:

NODX  to US +12.3 pct y/y

  • to China -5.0 pct y/y
  • to Europe -2.5 pct y/y

Singapore's exports in July down y/y for the fifth straight month. Sg and South Kora have been big losers in the fallout from the trade war. Cheaper Asian countries such as India, Vietnam have seen export growth. 




ForexLive
