Singapore data - exports fall for the 4th consecutive month and worse than expected

June NODX from SG
- Non-oil domestic exports -7.6 pct m/m seasonally adjusted (Reuters poll -3.9 pct)
- Non-oil domestic exports -17.3 pct y/y (Reuters poll -9.9 pct)
- NODX domestic exports of electronics -31.9 pct y/y
- NODX to US +1.5 pct y/y
- NODX to China -15.8 pct y/y
- NODX to Europe -22.1 pct y/y
More ugly data from Singapore, NODX in June fell more than expected from a year earlier
- electronics shipments dropped sharply
- fourth month of year-on-year decline
- second-biggest drop for exports since the global financial crisis
