Singapore data - exports fall for the 4th consecutive month and worse than expected

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

June NODX from SG

  • Non-oil domestic exports -7.6 pct m/m seasonally adjusted (Reuters poll -3.9 pct)
  • Non-oil domestic exports -17.3 pct y/y (Reuters poll -9.9 pct)
  • NODX domestic exports of electronics -31.9 pct y/y
  • NODX to US +1.5 pct y/y
  • NODX to China -15.8 pct y/y
  • NODX to Europe -22.1 pct y/y
More ugly data from Singapore, NODX in June fell more than expected from a year earlier 
  • electronics shipments dropped sharply
  • fourth month of year-on-year decline
  • second-biggest drop for exports since the global financial crisis



