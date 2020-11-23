Singapore data: Q3 GDP +9.2% q/q, still down y/y

Third quarter economic growth in Singapore rebounded q/q, ahead of Q2 but missed expectations:

Q3 GDP +9.2% q/q (seasonally adjusted rate) vs. expected 9.5%, prior 7.9%

Q3 GDP -5.8% y/y vs. expected -5.5%, prior -7.0%





The Ministry of Trade and Industry has revised their 2020 GDP growth forecast to -6.5% to -6% (previous forecast -7% to -5%) forecasts 2021 GDP growth of +4% to +6%

says 2020 sales volumes in consumer-facing sectors likely to remain below last year's levels

says economic activity in consumer-facing sectors not likely to return to pre-covid levels even by end-2021

2020 NODX forecast adjusted upwards to +4% to +4.5%

2021 NODX forecast 0% to +2%

2020 trade merchandise forecast adjusted upwards to -7.5% to -7%

2021 trade merchandise forecast +1% to +3%





The forecasts are being bumped up a little as officials see an end in sight for COVID-19 outbreaks.