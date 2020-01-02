Singapore economic growth in Q4 2019 +0.1% q/q (vs +0.4% expected)

Q/q GDP +0.1% against the expected +0.4% and prior quarter's 2.4%

For the y/y, comes in at 0.7%

expected 0.6%

prior 3.1%





SG is an export reliant economy, so its nor surprise its been impacted by the trade war. The MAS eased policy in October 2019 (first easing since 2016) citing the external risks facing the country.





The phase 1 US-China deal, expected to be singed in the next couple of weeks, might ease the tensions a little.







