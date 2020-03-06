Singapore government officials say coronavirus “starting to look like a global pandemic”

Trade with Top Brokers
FX option expiries for Thursday March 5 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday March 04 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday March 03 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Monday March 02 at the 10am NY cut
CFTC Commitments of Traders: Euro shorts continue to grow, yen shorts jump
Central Banks
Fed's Williams says Fed remains flexible, ready to make adjustments
Fed's Kashkari says he views this week's rate cut from the Bank as insurance
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.9337 (vs. yesterday at 6.9403)
Fed's Kaplan: Will monitor, assess possible changes to Fed's plan to curtail bond purchases, reop operations
Fed's Kaplan - if we have a material slowing, tightening of fin conditions, accommodative policy will help