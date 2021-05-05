Singapore has reimposed tougher restrictions on gatherings and business activity
Cases mounting in SG, prompting new restrictions to be in place from May 8 to 30.
- Gatherings will be limited to a maximum of five people (down from eight)
- Stricter limits will be imposed on workplaces and sports events
- quarantine periods for any new arrivals from higher-risk countries will be extended from 14 to 21 days
60 new local cases were reported in the last week,
Info via this link here. Worth checking out for the extra info if you are interested.