Singapore plans to set aside S$800 million to fight coronavirus outbreak

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Singapore announces in its 2020 budget delivery

The bulk of the amount will be for the health ministry to stymie the spread of the coronavirus as well as to mitigate its impact. In the budget, the finance ministry says that they are planning two special packages totaling S$5.6 billion to bolster the economy.
ForexLive

