Singapore PM says forced to take stricter measures due to coronavirus pandemic

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

PM Lee says there are still too many public gatherings

Recent background to this is:
  • Singapore initially dramatically slowed the outbreak
  • but there has been recent rises in locally transmitted cases 
  • +142 new infections were reported on Wednesday
  • 40 of the cases linked to foreign worker dormitories
New lock down measures were announced Tuesday this week, for a month. 
  • only businesses providing essential services (eg.health care, food, utilities) will operate for the next month
  • Schools and universities moved to online learning-only on Wednesday

Like I said in that first bullet above, initial responses in SG were successful, but now a fresh wave. This has lessons for other countries, this is not a one-time success thing, as restrictions are eased new cases rise again. 

