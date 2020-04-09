Singapore PM says forced to take stricter measures due to coronavirus pandemic

PM Lee says there are still too many public gatherings

Recent background to this is:

Singapore initially dramatically slowed the outbreak

but there has been recent rises in locally transmitted cases

+142 new infections were reported on Wednesday

40 of the cases linked to foreign worker dormitories

New lock down measures were announced Tuesday this week, for a month.

only businesses providing essential services (eg.health care, food, utilities) will operate for the next month

Schools and universities moved to online learning-only on Wednesday







Like I said in that first bullet above, initial responses in SG were successful, but now a fresh wave. This has lessons for other countries, this is not a one-time success thing, as restrictions are eased new cases rise again.



