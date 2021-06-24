Singapore preparing plans to live with COVID-19 long-term

Singapore is planning ahead based on expectations that the virus will become endemic like influenza.

Ministers of trade, finance and health hope to have at least two-thirds of the population fully vaccinated with two doses around Singapore's National Day on Aug. 9.

"We are working to bring forward the delivery of vaccines and to speed up the process" As the country achieves vaccination milestones: As the country achieves vaccination milestones:

Those infected will be allowed to recover at home (less stress on the healthcare system)

Testing will be used mre to ensure that events, social activities and overseas trips can take place safely



