Singapore preparing plans to live with COVID-19 long-term
Singapore is planning ahead based on expectations that the virus will become endemic like influenza.
Ministers of trade, finance and health hope to have at least two-thirds of the population fully vaccinated with two doses around Singapore's National Day on Aug. 9.
- "We are working to bring forward the delivery of vaccines and to speed up the process"
- Those infected will be allowed to recover at home (less stress on the healthcare system)
- Testing will be used mre to ensure that events, social activities and overseas trips can take place safely
