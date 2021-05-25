Singapore Q1 GDP +3.1% q/q and +1.3% y/y (expected +0.9%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Data from Singapore for the January to March quarter 2021

GDP beats.

From the Ministry of Trade and Industry (bolding mine):

  • maintains 2021 GDP growth forecast at 4-6% range
  • says recent tightening of domestic restrictions & border controls represents setback to segments of economy
  • says broader economy should see recovery this year in line with global economic rebound
  • says possible that economy will outperform official 2021 growth forecast, but significant downside risks remain
  • says covid-19 is generally well under control domestically; making good progress vaccinating entire population
  • says pace of recovery of various sectors of economy this year is likely to be more uneven than earlier expected
  • says border entry restrictions on south Asia foreign workers will exacerbate severe labour shortages at construction sites & shipyards



 more to come  
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose