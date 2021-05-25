Singapore Q1 GDP +3.1% q/q and +1.3% y/y (expected +0.9%)

Data from Singapore for the January to March quarter 2021

GDP beats.





From the Ministry of Trade and Industry (bolding mine):

maintains 2021 GDP growth forecast at 4-6% range

says recent tightening of domestic restrictions & border controls represents setback to segments of economy

says broader economy should see recovery this year in line with global economic rebound

says possible that economy will outperform official 2021 growth forecast, but significant downside risks remain

says covid-19 is generally well under control domestically; making good progress vaccinating entire population

says pace of recovery of various sectors of economy this year is likely to be more uneven than earlier expected

says border entry restrictions on south Asia foreign workers will exacerbate severe labour shortages at construction sites & shipyards







