Singapore Q1 GDP -4.7% q/q annualised and -0.7% y/y
Singapore economic growth ion the January to March quarter of 2020
-4.7 % q/q at annualised, seasonally adjusted rate
- expected -7.4%
-0.7 % y/y
- expected -1.5%
Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry has revised its 2020 GDP growth forecast to -7% to -4%
- previous forecast -4 to -1 %
- total merchandise trade 2020 forecast cut to -12.0% to -9.0%
- NODX forecasts for 2020 cut to -4.0% to -1.0%
Singapore trade ministry says there continues to be
significant degree of uncertainty over length and severity of COVID-19 outbreak