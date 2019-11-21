Coming Up!
Singapore Q3 GDP beats estimates: 2.1% q/q annualised vs 1.8% expected
Economic growth data from SG for the third quarter
- 2.1% q/q annualised vs 1.8% expected
- +0.5 % y/y (0.4% expected)
- MIT narrows 2019 GDP growth forecast to 0.5% to 1% (previous forecast zero to +1%)
- MTI forecasts 2020 GDP growth of 0.5% to 2.5%
- Q3 manufacturing +7.6 % q/q at annualised, seasonally adjusted rate
- Q3 services +0.4 % q/q at annualised, seasonally adjusted rate
- Q3 finance and insurance -0.5 % q/q at annualised, seasonally adjusted rate
- 2019 non-oil domestic exports forecast revised down to -10.% to -9.5%
- 2020 non-oil domestic exports forecast at 0% to 2%
