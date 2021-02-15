Singapore Q4 GDP +3.8% q/q and -2.4% y/y

Singapore data, GDP for 2020 as a whole is -5.4% y/y

Q4 GDP +3.8% q/q at seasonally adjusted rate

Q4 GDP -2.4% y/y (Reuters poll -3.5%) Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) maintains 2021 GDP growth forecast at +4% to +6% says domestic economy to see gradual recovery over 2021; outlook remains uneven across sectors

says pace of border re-opening slowed amidst global surge in covid-19 cases and emergence of more contagious strains of virus

says manufacturing sector likely to expand at faster pace than previously projected in 2021

2021 total merchandise trade forecast adjusted upwards to +2% to +4% Following the data release are comments from Singapore's trade secretary:

says the US and Europe should reach population immunity in H2 of this year

says there are significant uncertainties due to vaccine supply

Also, an official at the Monetary Authority of Singapore :

monetary policy stance remains unchanged

will see a gradual turnaround in the economy this year

inflation could rise in Q2, due to base effects

full labour market recovery will be gradual







