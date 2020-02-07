Singapore raises alert level for new coronavirus to be on par with SARS epidemic

Singapore lifts its country-wide warning level as there are three more reported cases of the new coronavirus in patients with no links or travel history to China

Singaporean officials are also warning all businesses that they should be prepared for a widespread community transmission in the country.

The alert level is now at 'Orange', similar to that of the SARS outbreak back in 2002-03. This is just one step below 'Red' - which signifies a pandemic situation.

This is seeing risk currencies take another hit lower with AUD/USD and NZD/USD slipping to fresh session lows of 0.6690 and 0.6421 respectively.
