Singapore raises alert level for new coronavirus to be on par with SARS epidemic

AUD/USD approaches October 2019 lows on the more sour risk mood
USD/JPY falls to session lows as risk aversion deepens
AUD/JPY continues to back away from key resistance levels, tests near-term support
NZD/USD technical breakdown extends, sellers eye 0.6400
EUR/USD falls to four-month lows to start the session
Forex Orders
Central Banks
ECB's Villeroy: French Q4 GDP contraction is a temporary hiccup
PBOC vice gov Pan says falls in markets rates will be reflected in LPR
PBOC vice gov Pang says will strengthen counter-cyclical adjustments
New Zealand 2 year inflation expectations rise to 1.93%
PBOC says the impact from coronavirus in China's economy will be temporary