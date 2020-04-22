Singapore reports another 1,016 coronavirus cases, total confirmed exceeds 10,000 cases

Singapore sees a third straight day of more than 1,000 cases





That brings the total confirmed cases in the country to 10,141 cases, although there are 3,593 cases that are classified as active cases i.e. hospitalisations as of yesterday.

The government confirms another 1,106 cases today, with the vast majority once again relating to work permit holders staying in foreign worker dormitories.