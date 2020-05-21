Singapore says that travellers can transit through its airport starting from 2 June

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

International transit will be allowed at Changi Airport from 2 June onwards

It has been two months already since Singapore stopped allowing visitors or transit due to the coronavirus outbreak, so this is a welcome development. But baby steps for now, as foreign entry into the country is still restricted besides transit purposes as stated above.
See here for global coronavirus case data

