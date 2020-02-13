Singapore sees biggest jump in new coronavirus cases to date, up by 8 to 58 cases

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The eight new cases are all linked to previously reported cases

Five of the new cases are said to be linked to the Grace Assembly of God cluster, while two are linked to the cluster at Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site. The final new case is a family member of a DBS employee, who tested positive for the virus yesterday.
ForexLive

After China and Japan, Singapore is the country which is reporting the highest amount of cases for the new coronavirus - yes, even more than Hong Kong.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose