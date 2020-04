Singapore reports 1,426 new coronavirus cases







See here for global coronavirus case data

That brings the total confirmed cases in the country to 8,014 cases although there were 2,921 active cases as of yesterday as reported by the health ministry.

You can check out Singapore and other countries' coronavirus data here





Despite the staggering figure, the vast majority of cases relate to work permit holders staying in foreign worker dormitories - which has been the the major hot spot in the country recently. The latest update says that 16 cases relate to Singaporeans or permanent residents.