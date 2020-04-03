Singapore tightens restrictive measures, to go into effect from next Tuesday
Singapore to close schools and most workplaces amid the virus outbreak
- To close most workplaces except for essential services
- To move to full home-based learning for schools
- To tighten restrictions on movements, gatherings
- Calls for citizens to stay at home as much as possible
- Requests that citizens only go out for essential needs
This is pretty much the cookie cutter response to try and curb the virus outbreak from becoming more widespread. Essentially, it just means that Singapore is taking up tighter lockdown measures - similar to what is being observed in most countries these days.