Singapore tightens restrictive measures, to go into effect from next Tuesday

Singapore to close schools and most workplaces amid the virus outbreak

To close most workplaces except for essential services

To move to full home-based learning for schools

To tighten restrictions on movements, gatherings

Calls for citizens to stay at home as much as possible

Requests that citizens only go out for essential needs

This is pretty much the cookie cutter response to try and curb the virus outbreak from becoming more widespread. Essentially, it just means that Singapore is taking up tighter lockdown measures - similar to what is being observed in most countries these days.



