Singapore to expand travel restriction into the country to travelers from Iran, Northern Italy and South Korea

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Reuters with the headline, citing local media on the matter

Currently, Singapore is only imposing the two-week restriction to travelers from mainland China but amid the widespread outbreak elsewhere, they are expanding it to the countries and regions listed above.

With global travel already so severely impacted, more travel restrictions is going to cause more isolation and inconvenience across many different countries.
ForexLive

