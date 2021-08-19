Singapore to pilot quarantine-free travel lanes for vaccinated Germany and Brunei visitors next month

Early signs of a reopening in global air travel?

Traveling from Asia to Europe or vice versa these days is an extremely rare event unless there is a certain need to do so, as most air travel has been restricted.





But as vaccination rates pick up across the globe, we are seeing governments take initiative to try and push the boundaries of what can be deemed "safe" when traveling.





The latest is that Singapore is going to allow travelers who have been vaccinated from Germany and Brunei to enter into the country without the need to quarantine. The quarantine-free travel lanes will be in effect from 8 September.





Adding to that, the country will also lift restrictions on Hong Kong and Macau travelers starting from 21 August in what looks to be among the first big moves in South East Asia in reopening back to the rest of the world.