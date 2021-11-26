Singapore to restrict arrivals from South Africa, nearby countries on new COVID-19 variant

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

More countries are taking added precaution on the 'Nu' variant

This is all a familiar scenario and is how most countries started off when dealing with the delta variant. It is still early days but the worst-case scenario is that the 'Nu' variant has already been surreptitiously spreading across the globe in recent weeks.

The question then becomes how serious of a threat is this latest variant? Only time will tell.
