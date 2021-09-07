Singapore wary of rising COVID-19 cases amongst the unvaccinated

Singapore has been successful with its vaccination program with more than 80% of the eligible population having received two doses.

Which, of course, leaves circa 20% still to be protected.





Rising case counts amongst unvaccinated people is seeing a rising case count overall (vaccination does not prevent infection, what it does due amongst the fully vaccinated is reduce the incidence of severe illness, reduces hospitalisations, reduces the number of admissions to intensive care (ICU), reduces the number of patients having to be ventilated, and reduces the number of unnecessary deaths) and health authorities in Singapore are taking some steps to mitigate the spread:

will increase the frequency of mandatory testing for higher-risk environments

will no longer allow social gatherings at workplaces from September 8

mask-wearing is a given, of course

Singapore's thriving economy has not had extra restrictions imposed



