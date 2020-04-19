Singapore's biggest oil traders, Hin Leong Trading, files for bankruptcy

Hin Leong Trading is seeking to restructure debts of almost USD4bn.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has been in touch with the banks on their exposures, people familiar with the situation said.

It is not clear what caused Hin Leong's financing issues

The son of the legendary founder of Hin Leong said the Singapore oil trader hid about $800 million in losses racked up in futures trading

suggesting a much bigger hole in the company's finances than thought, according to people with knowledge of the matter





CL trade is open in the US, oil price is around 3% lower, its lowest since November of 2001.

The May WTI contract is expiring 21 April, its down to just above $17 a barrel, lowest for a front-month contract since November 2001

WTI June contract is around $24.5 /barrel








