Singapore's central bank advises financial institutions to take additional precautions

Statement from Monetary Authority of Singapore over the weekend after the government in SG raised its alert level on the coronavirus outbreak.

MAS advised financial institutions in SG take additional measures and precautions

firms should "continue to maintain effective internal controls across their operations should split team arrangements be implemented."

should anticipate and be prepared to manage any increase in demand for certain financial services, such as cash withdrawal or online financial services.

---





Singapore raised its coronavirus alert level on Friday and reported more cases not linked to previous infections or travel to China.













