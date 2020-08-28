Singapore's trade minister sees gradual economic recovery in Q3 through Q4

Trade Minister Chan Chun speaking on a Bloomberg TV interview
- says new employment pass measures 'move to quality'
- sees Singapore air 'doing well' to manage
- quietly confident' country will get through crisis
- sees
gradual recovery in 3rd, 4th quarters
- 'quite happy'
with progress on stimulus measures
Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea will maintain the current level of social distancing rules for another week (were scheduled to end this weekend)
- PM Chung Sye-kyun says the current level of restrictions is the 'final card', will not be raised to a higher level given the economic and social costs.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus