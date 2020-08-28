Singapore's trade minister sees gradual economic recovery in Q3 through Q4

Trade Minister Chan Chun speaking on a Bloomberg TV interview 

  • says new employment pass measures 'move to quality' 
  • sees Singapore air 'doing well' to manage 
  • quietly confident' country will get through crisis
  • sees gradual recovery in 3rd, 4th quarters
  • 'quite happy' with progress on stimulus measures  

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea will maintain the current level of social distancing rules for another week (were scheduled to end this weekend)
  • PM Chung Sye-kyun says the current level of restrictions is the 'final card', will not be raised to a higher level given the economic and social costs.




