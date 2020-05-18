Six EU states to scrap bans on short-selling after today
Austria, Belgium, France, Greece, Italy and Spain decide to scrap bans on short-selling stocks that began back in MarchBesides Italy, the other five EU states will see the bans expire at 2159 GMT today and they have decided against renewing it. For some context, the bans were introduced back in March due to "excessive market volatility" and were extended back in April here.
As the other market watchdogs choose not to extend the bans, Italy is following to cut short their short-selling ban - supposed to be until 18 June - to align itself with the others.