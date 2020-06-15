Six markets in Beijing closed on concerns of new coronavirus outbreak

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Harsh shut down measures have been reinstituted in Beijing following a fresh outbreak, info here earlier:

The market where the outbreak has been traced to has been shut, as have another five .
  • also paced in lock down have been several schools and residential compounds near Xinfadi 
  • The pandemic-risk levels in four of the city's 16 districts were raised to medium from low
More:
  • number of cases linked to the new break out is nearly 80
  • 10 residential complexes in Beijing under lock down
  • another market has been added as locked down also
Harsh shut down measures have been reinstituted in Beijing following a fresh outbreak, info here earlier:
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose