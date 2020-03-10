Sixth person in UK dies from coronavirus, numbers rise elsewhere

The spread continues

You know what we haven't heard much of in the past few days? Coronavirus news from emerging markets.







Cases in Indonesia have finally started to rise and are at 19 after being curiously low for far too long. Malaysia is up to 117 cases (be careful Justin!), India is up to 46 and Egypt is up to 55 cases. In Burkina Faso, officials announced that two people who returned from France in February have been confirmed; it's the sixth sub-Saharan African country to report positive tests.





Update: UK confirmed cases rise to 373

