Sky News Australia banned (temporarily) from uploading to YouTube over coronavirus misinformation

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Google owns YouTube, says Sky Australia is prevented from uploading videos for a week. 

  • took the decisions last week, citing the Murdoch media firm posting misinformation related to the coronavirus pandemic.
"we don't allow content that denies the existence of Covid-19 or that encourages people to use hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin to treat or prevent the virus"

Sky Australia
Wow. Anyway, I'm off to gargle some bleach. 

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose