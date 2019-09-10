Sky reports China threatens military response if UK warships go near disputed islands

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Via Sky comes a report that says China has warned Britain against sailing ships through disputed waters in the South China Sea

  • such a move would be "hostile"
  • hinting that Beijing would be forced to responded militarily
Reacting to a suggestion that the UK might send its aircraft carrier close to the contested Spratly Islands, with US jets onboard, China's Ambassador to the UK said Britain "should not do this dirty job for somebody else".

Huh. The South China Sea is a potential flashpoint for sure. 

