Skyrocketing gas prices not a problem ... says Exxon. Looking at an extra $1.5bn in Q3 profit

Exxon Mobil Corp on the price of natural gas and oil, the firm is looking at a boost to third-quarter earnings by as much as $1.5 billion compared with Q2. 

Via this Reuters report:
  • Natural gas prices should give the U.S. oil producer the largest increase in operating profit in the quarter, the company signaled in a corporate filing.

Check out the link to Reuters for more. Surging energy prices are to a problem, just gotta reframe it ;-)   

