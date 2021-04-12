Slow and quiet start so far in European morning trade

But there will be much to consider in the day(s) ahead

The market isn't doing a whole lot at the moment with US futures pointing to a slight pullback (~0.3%) after Friday gains, while the dollar and yen are maintaining relatively minor gains in the major currencies space.





10-year Treasury yields are seen down 0.7 bps to 1.651%, so not much is happening over there ahead of key auctions later today.









The Treasury will be auctioning 3-year and 10-year notes later in the day and also 30-year notes tomorrow, so those are ones to watch in case they affect yields sentiment.





Looking out ahead, tomorrow will also bring US CPI data and the market will continue to scrutinise that for more clues about inflation developments.





Adding to the mix will be some anxiety ahead of earnings season with financial institutions set to report from Wednesday through to Friday this week.





Key tech earnings will only follow in about two weeks from now so strap yourselves in.