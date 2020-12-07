Slowing trade talks sending the GBP bias more neutral?

Shift in outlook?

I am just covering for Justin for a short period after an unexpected lightning strike has put Justin's computer out of action.





Up until now my rule of thumb has been - 'if the EU and UK are talking' then that means a deal is on the cards. However, one aspect that is starting in shift in the GBP is that chances of a no-deal are starting to be felt. The Citi gauge of sentiment has turned negative since August.













Even if a deal is struck then I favour a 'buy the rumour sell the fact response' as the GBP has been rising on Brexit hopes since the summer, albeit helped by the weaker USD.