SMIC says it has no ties with Chinese military, after reports of possible US blacklisting
The firm says it is 'shocked and perplexed' by recent reports
They are adamant that any assumptions of its ties with the Chinese military are untrue, following reports that the US could import export controls on the firm.
For some context, SMIC is China's largest chipmaker and I don't think their plead for innocence matters much at this stage, with the US looking to try and cut out all Chinese semiconductor firms in general - as part of the recent tech tensions between the two.
That even prompted the Chinese response to build up its own semiconductor industry over the next few years, as seen from last week here.