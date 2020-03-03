SNB Maechler: SNB is never under pressure. Will discuss current prognosis in 2 weeks

SNB not in any hurry to cut (although they don't like their currency getting hurt)

SNBs Maechler is on the wires saying:

SNB is never under pressure, plans to discuss potentially revised current prognosis for moderate global economic growth in 2 weeks



SNB policy rests on negative interest rates, readiness to intervene



The world is flooded with significant savings, but little readiness to invest those savings



Intervention in forex markets helps keep the lid on the Swiss franc



In talks with US officials over SNB policy of negative interest, readiness to intervene



Recall that the US put the Switzerland on watch as being a currency manipulator a month or so ago.