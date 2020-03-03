SNB Maechler: SNB is never under pressure. Will discuss current prognosis in 2 weeks

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

SNB not in any hurry to cut (although they don't like their currency getting hurt)

SNBs Maechler is on the wires saying:
  • SNB is never under pressure, plans to discuss potentially revised current prognosis for moderate global economic growth in 2 weeks
  • SNB policy rests on negative interest rates, readiness to intervene
  • The world is flooded with significant savings, but little readiness to invest those savings
  • Intervention in forex markets helps keep the lid on the Swiss franc
  • In talks with US officials over SNB policy of negative interest, readiness to intervene
Recall that the US put the Switzerland on watch as being a currency manipulator a month or so ago.
ForexLive
