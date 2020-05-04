SNB total sight deposits w.e. 1 May CHF 663.8 bn vs CHF 650.7 bn prior

Latest data released by the SNB - 4 May 2020

Domestic sight deposits CHF 579.5 bn vs CHF 573.9 bn prior

Prior week's release can be found here . Another substantial increase in sight deposits, suggesting that the SNB remains active in the currencies market as evident with the drive of EUR/CHF towards 1.0600 at one stage last week.





Once again, the best they can do is to smooth out the appreciation in the franc so it's best to pick your moments to sell the pair on rallies in this instance.







