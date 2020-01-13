SNB total sight deposits w.e. 10 January CHF 584.5 bn vs CHF 586.9 bn prior

Latest data released by the SNB - 13 January 2020

Domestic sight deposits CHF 504.3 bn vs CHF 502.5 bn prior

Prior week's release can be found here . Despite US-Iran tensions and some relative strengthening in the franc against the euro last week, it doesn't look like sight deposits are pointing to any major intervention by the Swiss central bank.





That said, EUR/CHF is still barely keeping above the 1.0800 handle for now so that is still a bit of a line in the sand when looking at the currency pair in all of this.







