SNB total sight deposits w.e. 12 February CHF 704.3 bn vs CHF 704.3 bn prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the SNB - 15 February 2021

  • Domestic sight deposits CHF 643.1 bn vs CHF 640.2 bn prior
Sight deposits have been keeping largely steady in the past few weeks, suggesting that the SNB has been on the sidelines for the most part as of late. But that doesn't mean a change in policy stance whatsoever, not by any means.

SNB
P/S: Apologies as we had some technical difficulties earlier but we're back up now.

